Canada – Barbados Discusses The Crisis In Haiti

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

OTTAWA, Canada – On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, prime minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, to discuss the ongoing political, security, and humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

According to the prime minister's office – communications,“The leaders welcomed the establishment of the new Transitional Presidential Council. They expressed hope that this development will pave the way for the restoration of democratic order in Haiti, facilitate the deployment of the United Nations-authorized Multinational Security Support mission to help the Haitian National Police, and bring long-term stability to the country.”

PMO Media Relations added:“Prime minister Trudeau recognized the role of Barbados and its fellow members of the Caribbean Community in supporting these efforts by fostering inclusive political dialogue to advance Haitian-led solutions.

The prime ministers also highlighted the importance of mobilizing financing for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including through multilateral development banks, and agreed to continue working together to this end.”

“Prime minister Trudeau and Mottley looked forward to continuing to advance shared priorities anchored in our strong bilateral relationship, and they agreed to remain in close contact as the situation in Haiti continues to evolve,” the PMO advised.

On April 25, 2024, the Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), with support from the Haitian National Police (HNP), the National Airport Authority, Civil Aviation Authority, and other airport staff and security successfully delivered critical equipment for the HNP at the Port-au-Prince International Airport. The shipment of non-lethal equipment included personal protective equipment and maintenance supplies to bolster INL security assistance programs in Haiti that support the HNP in fighting gangs.

Deputy Chief of Mission Eric Stromayer presented the shipment to Haitian authorities. Thursday's chartered flight was the third aircraft to land at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport.

“I am grateful for the courageous work Haitian security forces have done to improve the security of the airport, a critical step toward the return of commercial air travel to and from Port-au-Prince. Without their hard work, today's flight would not have been possible. The United States continues to provide robust support for the Haitian National Police through INL programming and other initiatives,” said Stromayer.

The post Canada – Barbados discusses the crisis in Haiti appeared first on Caribbean News Global .