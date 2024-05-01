Taiwan Relations Act (TRA 45): Privileges And Immunities

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – Celebrating the 45th anniversary of Taiwan Relations Act, (TRA 45) Taiwan pledged to continue working with the US and other like-minded countries to jointly safeguard global freedom, democracy, and prosperity.

Taiwan has also lauded the US administration and Congress as they continue to take concrete action to fulfill its commitments to Taiwan as outlined in the TRA, (January 1, 1979) including bipartisan support to assist Taiwan in strengthening its self-defense capabilities and by backing Taiwan's international participation.

Summary: H.R.2479 - 96th Congress (1979-1980): “Provides for the continued membership of the people on Taiwan in any international financial institution or any other international organization.”

US – Taiwan relations continue to set the right tone for international engagements while celebrating the remarkable journey of democracy, a prosperous and dynamic economy, and a technological powerhouse.

The Biden administration has announced 13 arms sales to Taiwan, since taking office, and emphasized the importance to the peaceful and stable status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

“Taiwan Relations Act – Declares it to be the policy of the United States to preserve and promote extensive, close, and friendly commercial, cultural, and other relations between the people of the United States and the people on Taiwan, as well as the people on the China mainland and all other people of the Western Pacific area. Declares that peace and stability in the area are in the political, security, and economic interests of the United States, and are matters of international concern.

“States that the United States decision to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China rests upon the expectation that the future of Taiwan will be determined by peaceful means and that any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by other than peaceful means, including by boycotts or embargoes is considered a threat to the peace and security of the Western Pacific area and of grave concern to the United States. States that the United States shall provide Taiwan with arms of a defensive character and shall maintain the capacity of the United States to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security, or social or economic system, of the people of Taiwan.”

Director General, Charles C.Y. Chou, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami, commemorating the 45th Anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), said this is an occasion not only to fortify the enduring bond between Taiwan and the United States but also to celebrate the remarkable journey of our friendship.

“Over the past four and a half decades, the TRA has stood as a bedrock of Taiwan-US relations, founded on shared values and an unwavering commitment to freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, while also fostering peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Today, we reflect on the myriad achievements that have defined our collective journey. From fostering economic cooperation to nurturing cultural exchanges, our bilateral ties have flourished and strengthened.

Moreover, the TRA has deepened the connections between our two societies, bringing Taiwanese and American communities closer together.

For instance, in the aftermath of a recent devastating earthquake in Taiwan, I was deeply moved by the outpouring of support, concern, and condolences from our friends here. Their gestures underscore the enduring bond between our peoples.

On April 7, 2024, TECO Miami hosted an event to commemorate the 45th Anniversary of the TRA. During the event, guests were invited to pen their wishes for the TRA's 50th Anniversary, which were then sealed in a time capsule placed in my office, to be unveiled five years hence, marking yet another milestone in the TRA's half-century journey.

“Looking ahead, I am confident that our communities will continue to cultivate their relationships. My office is committed to collaborating with local and state governments, as well as senatorial and congressional district offices in Florida, to further bolster our Taiwan-Florida sister-state partnership.

“Let us embrace the 45th Anniversary of the TRA as a testament to the unwavering friendship between Taiwan and the US, and may it continue to blossom for years to come,” said Director General, Charles C.Y. Chou.

The Florida Senate passed a resolution on February 28, 2024, commemorating the 45th anniversary of the enactment of the Taiwan Relations Act and expressed support for Taiwan.

The resolution also acknowledged the pivotal role of the Taiwan Relations Act in establishing a solid foundation for bilateral relations between Taiwan and the United States.

Taiwan Relations Act laid the foundation for economic, trade, and cultural relations between the people of the United States and Taiwan. Taiwan is currently the ninth-largest trading partner of the US and the fourth-largest goods trading partner for Florida in the Asia-Pacific region.

The resolution expresses strong support from the Florida Senate for Taiwan's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to further deepen economic and trade relations between Taiwan and the United States.

Trade and economic cooperation between Taiwan and the United States has also progressed through the negotiation of the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, the largest-scale and most comprehensive trade agreement between Taiwan and the United States since 1979.

United States – Taiwan negotiating round for the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade is currently being negotiated. These trade negotiations are being conducted consistent with the United States' One China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act , the three US-China Joint Communiques , and the Six Assurances .

President Ronald Reagan's Six Assurances to Taiwan intended“to guide future US policy”. Since 2017, Congress and the president have enacted laws referring to the TRA and the Six Assurances as either“the foundation for” or“cornerstones of” US-Taiwan relations.

Summary: H.R.2479 - 96th Congress (1979-1980) also“ Directs the Secretary to report to the Congress every six months on the economic relations between the United States and the people on Taiwan .”

TRA extraordinary relevance has shaped the United States' embryonic relationship with Taiwan across economic, trade, diplomatic, cultural, the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), supply chain, global health, microchips, the Indo-Pacific, and US-China interactions, and continuous policy toward Beijing.

The US Congress has supported Taiwan since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949. The TRA in February 1979, was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Jimmy Carter.

The TRA has through the years solidified relations between the United States and Taiwan, and“ reaffirms as a commitment of the United States the preservation of human rights of the people of Taiwan ,” a democratic and sovereign state; and a beacon to the world.

