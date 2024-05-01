Aid For Trade Global Review To Discuss Trade Mainstreaming, Food Security, Connectivity

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland – Registration is now open for the 2024 Aid for Trade Global Review, to be held from 26 to 28 June at the WTO's headquarters in Geneva.

The event titled“Mainstreaming Trade” will provide an opportunity for participants to take stock of 18 years of the Aid for Trade initiative, which has generated USD 687 billion to help developing economies including least-developed countries (LDCs) play a bigger part in global trade.

Four high-level plenaries and close to 55 sessions will take place over two and a half days. The event will bring together ministers, heads of international agencies and trade and development experts to look at support provided to developing economies to improve their trade capacity.

The discussions will also shed light on the latest financing needs and how the international community can help developing economies including LDCs benefit from further trade opportunities and build a better future for their people. Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will open the event and participate in several conversations among world leaders.

The event will also see the release of“Aid for Trade at a Glance 2024”, a co-publication of the WTO and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The Global Review webpage is available here . It contains the full schedule of the event and will be regularly updated with the latest information about the event.

To attend the Global Review in Geneva, please register here . The registration is open from 30 April to 10 June 2024. The plenary sessions will be livestreamed and interpreted in French, English and Spanish simultaneously.

