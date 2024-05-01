Taiwan As An Observer At #WHA77

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

WASHINGTON, USA – “New and existing threats to global health demand broad international cooperation,” says the US Department of State, ahead of the 77th World Health Assembly, in support of Taiwan.

The US Department of State in a press statement said:

“Beginning May 27, the World Health Organization (WHO) will hold its annual World Health Assembly (WHA) where Member State delegates and health experts from around the world will discuss priorities for advancing global health and global health security.

Taiwan participated as an observer at the World Health Assembly (WHA) from 2009 to 2016 without objection but has since been excluded from these meetings.

The United States strongly encourages the WHO to reinstate an invitation to Taiwan to participate as an observer at this year's WHA so the world may once again benefit from Taiwan's expertise and experience.

Taiwan's exceptional capabilities and approaches offer considerable value to inform the WHA's deliberations. Time and again, Taiwan has demonstrated a capability and willingness to help address global health crises and support the global health community.

We commend the WHO for taking steps to engage Taiwan more meaningfully in its technical work over the past year and for improving lines of communication. Yet, Taiwan's continued exclusion from this preeminent global health forum undermines inclusive global public health cooperation and security, which the world demands – and urgently needs. Inviting Taiwan to observe the WHA is a critically important step toward affirming the WHO's goal of“Health for All.”

“Our support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in international fora is in line with our one-China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.”

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of WHO. It is attended by delegations from all WHO Member States and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the executive board. The main functions of the World Health Assembly are to determine the policies of the Organization, appoint the director-general, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed programme budget. The Health Assembly is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland.

