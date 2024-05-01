Production Resumes At Khor Mor Gas Field

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Dana Gas has said it is resuming operations at its Khor Mor gas field in Iraqi Kurdistan "in a phased manner."

In a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Wednesday, the company said:

"Based upon concrete actions which have been taken by the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to significantly strengthen defences at the Khor Mor site as well as firm commitments from the highest levels of those authorities, Dana Gas and its partners have taken steps to recommence production from the Khor Mor field.

"This is being done in a phased manner with new measures being implemented to maximise the safety of all personnel and facilities."

A drone strike at the field on Friday killed four workers .

(Source: Dana Gas)

