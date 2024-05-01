New Steel Plant Opens In Baghdad

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani inaugurated the first phase of the Continuous Casting Plant at the General Company for Steel Industries in Taji, north of Baghdad, on Wednesday.

The plant, which has been rehabilitated, modernized, and operated, has a production capacity of 600,000 tons annually.

It specializes in melting and casting iron scrap into iron billets (blanks) as a primary product for rolling. It utilizes advanced furnaces and casting machinery from leading international suppliers and will help meet the country's diverse iron product needs, create job opportunities, and generate financial inputs for the company.

The prime minister highlighted the collaboration with the private sector and commended the role of the Ministry of Industry and its workforce. He emphasized the importance of strong partnerships with the private sector to break away from traditional practices.

He also noted that the continuous casting plant serves as a key element for securing the needs of other industries and the local market. This project marks a revival for the General Company for Steel Industries, with the expectation of completing the rolling mill project and providing the local market with various types of iron.

(Source: PMO)

