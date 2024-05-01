ICAO Symposium Underscores The Importance Of Global Capacity Development Initiatives

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MONTREAL, Canada – International Civil Aviation Organization, (ICAO) Council president Salvatore Sciacchitano, speaking at the 2024 ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) , ICAO's leading implementation support and capacity-building event, advocated for air transport's role as a catalyst for sustainable development and called for greater financial and political investment to secure the safety, security, and sustainability of its expansion.

Sciacchitano joined the Dominican Republic's vice president, Raquel Peña, and the acting director-general of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), Héctor Porcella, in opening the symposium hosted by the IDAC in Punta Cana on April 30, 2024.

“We must commit to a global implementation support strategy that ensures the ever-increasing benefits of international civil aviation are enjoyed by all citizens of the world, regardless of nationality,” Sciacchitano declared.“Through diplomacy, technical excellence, and a shared vision of success, we have created a safe and secure air transportation system that enables responsible and sustainable growth,” he added, noting that through the combined efforts of government and industry,“our efforts, guidance, and continued support will ensure our ongoing success.”

The annual GISS, recognized as the world's most influential event of its kind, raises government awareness of the crucial importance of air connectivity to their strategic development. It showcases ICAO initiatives, programmes, policies and services that can help ensure a safe, sustainable, and resilient expansion of their aviation sectors.

As ICAO celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, the organization remains committed to its theme of“safe skies, sustainable future.” Capacity Development and Implementation play a critical role in achieving this vision by providing member states with the necessary tools, knowledge, and support to enhance their aviation systems in line with ICAO standards and recommended practices. The success of the GISS series of events represents a significant milestone in ICAO's decades of expertise in providing this vital support, and this year's edition serves as a platform to advocate for further progress in ensuring the safety and sustainability of global aviation.

“Sustainable development of civil aviation hinges on continuous enhancement to safety, security, and capacity – we must remain focused and avoid complacency,” Sciacchitano said.“ICAO standard-setting, oversight, assistance and implementation support, central to this week's event, play a crucial role in achieving this.”

In addition to its main programme, GISS 2024 expects to see the conclusion of numerous bilateral agreements between ICAO and its member states. These agreements will further support the development of air transport through initiatives focused on infrastructure development, training programmes, and technology sharing.

The event will conclude on 2 May 2024, paving the way for concrete actions and partnerships that will shape a more sustainable future for global aviation.

The post ICAO symposium underscores the importance of global capacity development initiatives appeared first on Caribbean News Global .