Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation returned to the country after a state visit to Egypt.

KUWAIT - Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah affirmed, Kuwait's endeavor in protecting workers right and providing them with the best opportunities.

KUWAIT - The Ministry of Health said that no side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines, other than the previously expected ones, had been detected in Kuwait.

GAZA - Kuwaiti Relief Society's Medical Team launched a campaign to fund and support Nasser Medical Complex and the Palestinian health care system in Gaza.

KHARTOUM - Kuwaiti Ambassador to Sudan Fahad Al-Thafeeri launched a humanitarian campaign in partnership with Kuwait's Patient Helping Fund Society and Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRC), aimed at helping displaced people in Sudan's eastern Red Sea State.

KUWAIT - Myanmar's Ambassador to Kuwait U Chan Aye acclaimed Kuwait Red Crescent Society's (KRCS) efforts in supporting humanity and relief works around the world.

CAIRO - The Arab League criticized the blatant bias of western media often citing legitimate right of self-defense while overlooking the horrendous criminal acts of Israeli occupation forces.

WASHINGTON - Kuwait University's team won the best robot award as part of the VEX Robotics World Championship held in US Texas, to be the first Arab and Mideast university team that got this international award. (end)

