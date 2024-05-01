Jordanian Female Doctors Showcase Their Experiences In Gaza Hospitals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) -- Jordanian female doctors who returned from the Gaza Strip, presented on Wednesday their experiences in medical work in the Gaza Strip during a dialogue session organized by the SADAQA organization in cooperation with "Sumoud," a local initiative to support the people of Gaza.During the session, entitled: "Female doctors on the front lines: the leading role of women in confronting the war of genocide in Gaza," Dr. Aseel Al-Jallad stressed the importance of the critical role of female doctors in providing medical care during the war on Gaza, and the unique role that women have played and are playing in supporting the resilience of the people of Gaza.For her part, Dr. Tania Al-Haj Hassan underlined the importance of the healthcare sector in supporting the continuation of life in Gaza, and how the occupation forces targeted the heart of the medical sector in Gaza, represented by Al-Shifa Hospital.Dr. Sarah Al-Saqa from the Gaza Strip spoke in the dialogue session via the Internet about her experience with the daily challenges of the staff, especially female staff in the health sector in Gaza, and about the extent of the destruction of the sector, as she recounted her live testimony during the targeting of Al-Shifa Hospital and the experience of evacuating the hospital and displacement to the south.Dr. Nada Fleifel touched on the role of medical centers that contribute to providing medical care to displaced persons and residents of the Strip in various regions and on the voluntary role of medical sector staff, specifically in coordinating relief efforts on the ground.For her part, Sahar Al-Aloul, from SADAQA, confirmed the centrality of the medical care work carried out by the medical sector and its cadres to confront the war of genocide in Gaza, describing the health care sector as "the pillar of society and the most important reason for the continuation of life in it in peace and war, and this is evident today in how the occupation forces targeted the hospitals and schools in the Strip to destroy the infrastructure of the health care sector to cut off the most important means of continuing life in Gaza."