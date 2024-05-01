Kuwait Closes Down Consulates In UAE Due To Bad Weather

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, May 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Consul General in Dubai Ali Al-Thaydi called on the Kuwaiti students and nationals living in the United Arab Emirates to be wary on the unstable weather and stay indoors until weather improves.

Speaking to KUNA on Wednesday, he said the Kuwaiti consulates general in Dubai and the northern emirates of the UAE will close down tomorrow Thursday due to bad weather.

Al-Thaydi urged the Kuwaiti national to abide by the safety precautions outlined by the competent UAE authorities, expressing trust in the UAE authorities' ability to address the current difficulties in a professional way and protect the safety of everybody.

He called on the Kuwaiti nationals who might face any difficulty to seek help via the consulate's emergency phone number: 971563651212.

Earlier today, the UAE National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority raised the alert level nationwide in anticipation of bad weather in the coming two days. (end)

