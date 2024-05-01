US Sanctions Over 280 Russia Individuals, Entities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 1 (KUNA) -- The United States imposed Wednesday new series of sanctions on more than 280 Russian individuals and entities in connection with the war on Ukraine.

In a press statement, the US Department of State clarified that it is imposing sanctions on more than 80 entities and individuals, including those engaged in: development of Russia's future energy, metals, and mining production and export capacity; sanctions evasion and circumvention; and furthering Russia's ability to wage its war against Ukraine.

The Department of State pointed out that it is concurrently delivering to Congress a determination pursuant to the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act) regarding Russia's use of the chemical weapon chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops.

"Pursuant to the CBW Act, the Department is re-imposing restrictions on foreign military financing, US Government lines of credit, and export licenses for defense articles and national security-sensitive items going to Russia," the State Department said.

"The Department also is sanctioning three Russian government entities associated with Russia's chemical and biological weapons programs and four Russian companies that have contributed to such entities."

Among these actions, the Department is also sanctioning an additional three individuals in connection with the death of Aleksey Navalny in Russian Penal Colony IK-3.

"The United States will continue to use the tools at its disposal to disrupt support for Russia's military-industrial base and curtail Russia's use of the international financial system to further its war against Ukraine," the Department affirmed.

"We continue to stand in solidarity with Russians striving for a more democratic future and with Ukrainians defending their homeland from Russia's aggression."

In a separate statement, the US Department of the Treasury said it is taking action to further degrade Russia's ability to sustain its war machine, continuing a multilateral campaign to limit the Kremlin's revenue and access to the materiel it needs to prosecute its illegal war against Ukraine.

"Today's actions target Russia's military-industrial base and chemical and biological weapons programs as well as companies and individuals in third countries that help Russia acquire key inputs for weapons or defense-related production," the Treasury Department pointed out.

It added that the United States, along with many international partners, is particularly concerned about entities based in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and other third countries that provide critical inputs to Russia's military-industrial base.

"This support enables Russia to continue its war against Ukraine and poses a significant threat to international security," reads the statement.

"The almost 300 targets being sanctioned by both Treasury and the Department of State include sanctions on dozens of actors that have enabled Russia to acquire desperately needed technology and equipment from abroad." (end)

