No Additional Side Effects Of Covid-19 Vaccines Detected In Kuwait -- Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Health said Wednesday that no side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines, other than the previously expected ones, had been detected in Kuwait.

The available vaccines in Kuwait had been approved and recommended by international specialized medical organizations; they are flexible in countering the new variants of coronavirus, according to a press release from the Ministry.

The statement came in response to recent reports that a certain Covid-19 vaccine has resulted in rise in blood clots since 2021.

The benefit of vaccination is far bigger than the rare side effects, particularly when it comes to times of pandemic climax and cases of most vulnerable people such as the elderly and those with weak immune system, the statement explained. (end)

