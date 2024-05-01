Saudi FM Affirms Need Of Protecting Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 1 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan stressed Wednesday the importance of protecting Sudan and its people from further destruction and avoiding aggravation of humanitarian conditions.

Prince Faisal made the statement during a telephone call he conducted with Sudanese army's chief Abdulfattah al-Burhan and leader of Rapid Support Forces Mohammad Dagalo, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The call dealt with the latest situation in Sudan and its impacts on Sudanese people, it added.

Prince Faisal called for putting the interest of Sudan's people above of their own and halting fighting to safeguard the State's institutions and Sudan for safety and security. (end)

hs











