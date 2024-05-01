Qatari PM Discusses Developments In Region With Iranian FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 1 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman discussed on Wednesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian the situation in the region and ways to reduce escalation.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that this came in a phone call between both officials.

The statement emphasized the cooperation relations between both countries and discussed the ongoing situation in the region, focusing on how to end the war in the Gaza Strip and facilitate humanitarian aid delivery. (end)

