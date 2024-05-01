NC-Congress Combine Fields Haji Hanifa From Ladakh

The decision was finalized and approved by both parties on Wednesday, marking a united front in the upcoming elections. The voting for this crucial seat is scheduled for the fifth phase on May 20.

Haji Muhammad Hanifa Jan, a prominent figure in Ladakh, has emerged as the consensus candidate for both Congress and NC, reported news agency KNO.

BJP has fielded advocate Tashi Gyalson as its candidate for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat. Gyalson, a legal practitioner by profession, previously served as a councilor from the Lingshed constituency and was elected as the sixth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor of Leh in 2020. He transitioned to the BJP from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the dissolution of the BJP-PDP coalition government.

The contest for the Ladakh seat is expected to be closely watched, given the recent political realignments and the historical significance of the region. Ladakh, which became a union territory in 2019, comprises two districts: Kargil and Leh. The Ladakh Hill Autonomous Development Council (LAHDC) elections have traditionally shaped the political landscape of the region, with the BJP dominating in Leh and the NC holding sway in Kargil.

The upcoming election will witness a fierce battle between the BJP's Tashi Gyalson and the joint candidate Haji Hanifa, representing the alliance between Congress and NC. The outcome of this contest will not only determine the political representation of Ladakh but also reflect the evolving dynamics in the region's electoral landscape.

Historically, the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat has seen a varied pattern of representation, with Congress, NC, and independents competing for electoral success. While Congress has a legacy of victories dating back to 1967, the BJP has emerged as a formidable force since 2014. However, NC's victories in 1998 and 1999 highlight the unpredictability of the electoral dynamics in Ladakh.



