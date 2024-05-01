Modi's Baffling Pitch To Woo Muslim Voters

Now the cultural and economic threads being woven by the BJP might be expanding the party's big tent. Salam extols the development progress under Modi, while women show favorability because of Modi's championing of the ban on “triple talaq” instant divorces, a custom that had disadvantaged Muslim women unfairly.



But Indian Muslims should be wary of this political strategy as it occurs amid a wave of anti-Muslim sentiment and the deliberate promotion of the Hindu-nationalist ideology that was present well before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and remains to the present day.

Recall the emphasis on“hyper-nationalism” after the terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir , where anti-Muslim sentiment was encouraged – as evidenced by right-wing BJP members of Parliament including actor and former MP Paresh Rawal, who begged news channels not to allow“Indian terrorist sympathizers to spew venom against our dear motherland” and to “let those maggots die in their own filth.” Gradually, the hyper-nationalism was condensed into a supposedly softer cultural appeal through the now-modified ideology termed Hindutva 2.0 .

Adding weight to a counter-argument that Modi's Muslim appeal is merely electoral manipulation are his recent comments in the western Indian state of Rajasthan,

where previously the BJP swept all 25 seats . The prime minister was

accused of reactivating anti-Muslim tropes

as he labeled Muslims“infiltrators” and accused the Congress Party of aiming to redistribute India's wealth to“those who have more children,” referring to the Muslim population he had spoken of earlier in his address.

The BJP and Modi have long accused former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the opposition Indian Congress of being too favorable to Muslims . The idea of a 6,000 rupee universal basic income for the poorest 20% of households is hardly the massive redistribution of wealth Modi claims it to be.

Modi's Hindu nationalist drive has come at the expense of the Muslim population. A string of setbacks started with the

revocation of autonomy in Jammu and Kashmir . Then came the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Law, which allowed members of some religious minorities who entered India from neighboring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan prior to December 2014 to claim Indian citizenship.

International human rights groups denounced the law as discriminatory

as Muslims were specifically excluded from its benefits. The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights

also expressed concern , saying the law is“fundamentally discriminatory in nature and in breach of India's international human rights obligations.”

Late last year, as Modi switched India's foreign policy decidedly toward Israel after the October 7 Hamas attack, anti-Muslim sentiment jumped. Exploiting the grievances felt by Hindu nationalists toward nearby Pakistan, extremists on the right are using the same cultural and religious symbolism to flood social media with hateful messages.

Right-wing accounts sharing misleading videos are often

connected with hate toward Islam . More recently,

fake news videos circulating on YouTube have praised Modi while proliferating conspiracy theories. For example, Muslims in Kerala are accused of wanting to make the southern state an“Islamic State.”