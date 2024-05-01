Brazil Nears Investment Grade With Moody’S Positive Outlook

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Moody's recently upgraded Brazil's credit outlook from stable to positive while maintaining its Ba2 rating.



This adjustment, first set in February 2016, places Brazil tantalizingly close to the prestigious investment grade-a mere two steps away.



Such an uplift could herald a forthcoming upgrade . During a press briefing, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad hinted at an imminent rating boost.



He suggested that Fitch might soon echo this positive sentiment.



Brazil's improved economic outlook stems from strong reforms and governance, ensuring more stable political directions.







Brazil's path to fiscal stability, essential for this optimistic outlook, hinges on robust growth coupled with fiscal consolidation efforts.



These strategies aim to lighten the nation's considerable debt burden.



Despite economic uncertainties, Brazil's use of local currency financing and robust financial markets help reduce risks.



Moody's Vice President Samar Maziad noted that successful fiscal strategies could lead to potential rating improvements.



Maziad emphasized the necessity for Brazil to stabilize its debt and meet fiscal targets effectively.



Following her analysis, Brazil revised its financial objectives, pushing the target to eliminate the primary deficit to 2025.



The government's fiscal policy sets a spending cap linked to revenue growth and targets a primary balance, allowing some leeway with GDP forecasts.



For 2024, Brazil anticipates managing a modest deficit of 0.25% of GDP, with ambitions to nullify this deficit by 2025.



Why is this significant? Reaching investment grade status is crucial as it enables access to vast global investment funds otherwise restricted to low-rated nations.



Moody's positive outlook positions Brazil for greater international investments and a brighter economic future.

