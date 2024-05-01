Brazilian Agriculture Goes High-Tech With Spacex Collaboration

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) John Deere, a leader in agricultural machinery, has partnered with SpaceX to address internet shortages in Brazil's remote farming regions.



This alliance focuses on deploying SpaceX's Starlink satellite services to boost internet access crucial for modern farming technologies.



The initiative was unveiled as a solution to the connectivity challenges that impair farm productivity.



The collaboration, leveraging Starlink's capacity for real-time data transfer, aims to enhance the effectiveness of sophisticated farming equipment.



Additionally, John Deere has initiated the "Connected Field" program with Claro and Sol (a RZK Group company) to promote further connectivity improvements in rural areas.



Research by ConectarAgr , an industry group, shows that only 19% of Brazil's agricultural territory is covered by 4G.







Plans are underway to extend Starlink's services to Brazil and the U.S. by late 2024, anticipating substantial upgrades in rural internet access.



However, the high cost of advanced machinery, often surpassing R$5 ($1) million, presents significant financial hurdles for farmers.



Creative solutions include relocating equipment to areas with better Wi-Fi or using vehicles equipped with internet for data transfer.



The partnership was announced at Agrishow in Ribeirão Preto, SP, and is expected to equip Brazilian farmers with satellite internet through Starlink.



This will enable efficient use of precision agriculture technologies such as remote diagnostics, real-time data sharing, and direct machine communication.



These technologies are poised to increase agricultural productivity, profitability, and sustainability.



Rodrigo Bonato from John Deere said the partnership improves efficiency and expands telemedicine and learning opportunities.



He highlighted how these advances directly benefit rural communitie beyond just the agricultural sector.



This initiative targets a revolution in Brazilian agribusiness while promising to improve different facets of rural living.



It underscores the importance of connectivity in modern, technology-driven agricultural practices.

