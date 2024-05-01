Dually-Listed Junior Miner Finds Mid-Week Success

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) It was a big day for a certain junior miner based out of Toronto after the company beat on Non-GAAP EPS and Revenue for the company's Q1 2024 earnings release.

While we typically don't dive too deep into quarterly financials when it comes to penny stocks, the move this stock saw on Wednesday got us excited, so we figured it would certainly be noteworthy. Traders snatched up shares of %NewGold (TSX: $NGD) (AMEX: NGD) during the session, pushing shares trading on the Canadian side up to $2.68/share (+12.61%) at the session high.

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.