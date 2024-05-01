Biotech Soars On Research Collaboration And License Agreement Release

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A California-based %Biotech company is turning heads on Wednesday after it announced that it entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Astellas Pharma's Xyphos Biosciences subsidiary.
Shares of %PoseidaTherapeutics (Nasdaq: $PSTX) rallied strongly on Wednesday following the announcement, with traders pushing shares of the small cap up to $3.00/share (+23.97%) at the session high. This move is a strong continuation of the success this stock found during the back half of April.
Poseida Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging non-viral gene engineering technologies to create life-saving therapeutics for patients with a high unmet delivery technology. It has built a pipeline of autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell, or CAR-T, product candidates, initially focused on the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumours.
