Raising The Curtain On 35 Years Of Impact: Certain Curtain Theatre Company Invites You To The Premiere Event!

Certain Curtain Theatre Company Celebrates 35 Years of Inspiring Change Through Theatre

Preston May 15th 7pm – Certain Curtain Theatre Company is proud to announce its 35th-anniversary celebration, marking three and a half decades of impactful storytelling and advocacy through the art of theatre. To commemorate this remarkable milestone, the company invites the public to join them for an evening of reflection, celebration, and the world premiere screening of their poignant play, "Lady In Red."

Since its inception in 1989, Certain Curtain Theatre Company has been dedicated to creating thought-provoking productions that tackle pressing social issues. Through powerful narratives and compelling performances, the company has championed causes ranging from mental health awareness to gender equality. However, one of their most significant contributions has been in the realm of domestic abuse awareness.

"Lady In Red," a gripping exploration of domestic abuse, has been at the forefront of Certain Curtain's mission to change attitudes and support victim/survivors. The play delves deep into the complexities of abusive relationships, shedding light on the often-hidden realities faced by countless individuals. By bringing this crucial issue to the stage, Certain Curtain has sparked conversations, challenged perceptions, and provided a platform for healing and empowerment.

The impact of Certain Curtain's work extends far beyond the stage. Through extensive touring across the UK and internationally, the company has reached diverse audiences, spreading awareness and fostering empathy on a global scale. Their innovative approach to theatre has earned them acclaim and recognition, solidifying their reputation as trailblazers in the field of social change through the arts.

As Certain Curtain Theatre Company celebrates 35 years of transformative storytelling, they are honoured to receive warm wishes from Her Majesty Queen Camilla. This prestigious acknowledgment is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and its profound impact on society.

The anniversary celebration will commence with a drinks reception, providing an opportunity for supporters, collaborators, and theatre enthusiasts to mingle and reflect on the company's journey. Following the reception, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to witness the world premiere screening of "Lady In Red," an event not to be missed.

Certain Curtain Theatre Company extends a heartfelt invitation to all individuals passionate about the power of theatre to effect change. Join us as we celebrate this remarkable milestone and continue our mission to inspire, educate, and empower through the art of storytelling.

Event Details:



Date: Wed 15th May 2024

Time: 7pm

Venue: Mitchell & Kenyon Cinema - Foster Building, Preston, PR1 2HE Tickets are FREE but do need to be booked - RSVP: ... or book a ticket here -

For media inquiries, please contact:

Claire Moore

Director

Certain Curtain Theatre Company

07753487984

...

About Certain Curtain Theatre Company:

Certain Curtain Theatre Company is a pioneering theatre company dedicated to creating impactful productions that address pressing social issues. For over 35 years, the company has utilised the power of storytelling to challenge perceptions, spark conversations, and inspire change. Through innovative performances and extensive outreach efforts, Certain Curtain Theatre Company continues to make a lasting impact on communities worldwide.