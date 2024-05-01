(MENAFN- Baystreet) ATS Corporation

5/1/2024 10:09 AM EST

Stocks in Play

5/1/2024 - 10:14 AM EST - Bombardier Inc. : Will host its Investor Day on May 1, at its new state-of-the-art Aircraft Assembly Centre at Pearson Airport in Toronto. During the event – which will be webcast live – Bombardier's executive leadership will review the company's strong performance over the past three years and provide an in-depth look at how the company is set to meet its 2025 commitments. Bombardier Inc. shares T.B are trading up $1.75 at $64.47.









