Youth Killed While Filming Reel With Country-Made Pistol In Kota

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 1 (IANS) A youth was killed in Rajasthan's Kota while making a Reel with a country-made pistol that accidentally went off, killing him on the spot.
Yaswant (22) was making a Reel at a tea stall along with his friend when he pressed the trigger of the pistol by mistake. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
The deceased, a native of Jhalawad, was set to appear for his BA exam from May 3.
The police said the incident was reported at around 3 p.m. from the Mahaveer Station area in Kota.
DCP Manish Sharma said the firing incident was reported from a tea stall near the Gautam Community Hall.
The police are probing how the victim got hold of the country-made pistol.
MENAFN01052024000231011071ID1108163365
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.