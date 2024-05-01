Construction Of Trans-Afghan Multimodal Transport Corridor Discussed In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A meeting of transport ministers and representatives of theparticipating countries of the Trans-Afghan Multimodal TransportCorridor, which covers Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan,Afghanistan and Pakistan, was held in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

Representatives of railway administrations and internationalroad carriers were also present at the event.

A protocol on the establishment of a joint working group wassigned and a Roadmap for the development of the transport corridorwas adopted.

It is reported that the prospects for the construction of theTrans-Afghan Railway and the possible creation of a Consortium forthis project, which may include interested countries to develop afeasibility study and co-finance the work, were also discussed.

In addition, bilateral meetings and business dialogues were heldbetween freight forwarders and transport enterprises of theparticipating countries.

It is noted that the next meeting is scheduled for the XVInternational Economic Forum "Russia – the Islamic World:KazanForum 2024", which will be held in Kazan from May 14 to 19,2024.