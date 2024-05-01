Mod Asks Satellite Imagery Provider To Limit Areas In Ukraine Open For Viewing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and one of the world's largest companies in the field of satellite imaging discussed the mechanisms of limiting space imaging of the territory of Ukraine under martial law.

This was reported by the MoD press service, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that this is the only satellite company in the world that provides daily coverage of the entire territory of the planet with a resolution of 3-5 meters. Its name is not being disclosed for security reasons, the ministry added.

"One of the goals of the meeting was to discuss mechanisms of limiting space surveys of the territory of Ukraine under martial law. Also, the Ministry of Defense is planning to extend the contract with the company for ordering up-to-date images of the territory of Ukraine for defense and security purposes," the statement reads.

China denies supporting Russia's war, says proper export control in place

According to Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko, "satellite companies survey the territory of Ukraine every day. These images can be ordered by our enemy – through front companies."

"Therefore, we are grateful to our partners for their willingness to sign a memorandum with us and jointly implement a mechanism to limit the use of images of our territory. This cooperation should set an example for other satellite companies. In the conditions of war, we must minimize risks of enemy using images of Ukraine," Chernohorenko emphasized.

Ukraine, Australiaministers discuss cooperation inindustry

She noted that the Ministry of Defense is already developing international legal mechanisms to counter the use of space intelligence in the war against Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense wants to limit satellite surveys over Ukraine to counter Russian intelligence capabilities.