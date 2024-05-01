Explosions Heard In All Districts Of Occupied Mariupol - City Council

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in all districts of temporarily occupied Mariupol.

The Mariupol City Council reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, residents heard explosions in all districts of occupied Mariupol," the report said.

According to preliminary information from the Mariupol resistance movement, explosions were heard at a base of the Russian occupiers near Mariupol - along the line from the village of Shevchenko to the village of Ahrobaza.

"At the moment, it is not clear what caused the smoke - a hit or falling fragments of a Russian air defense system. But the occupiers urgently started redeployment and were looking for those engaged in adjustment of fire. In particular, car checks have increased in the city center," the city council added.

Earlier reports said that Russian invasion forces were turning Mariupol and surrounding villages into a military logistics hub.