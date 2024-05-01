Russia Has Over 700 Tsirkon, Oniks, Kh-69, Kalibr Missiles - HUR

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) has reported the approximate stockpiles of Tsirkon, Oniks, Kh-69, and Kalibr missiles in Russia, as well as the pace of their production.
The military intelligence agency said this in its response to an information query from ArmyInform , Ukrinform reports.
According to HUR, as of the end of April 2024, the Russian Armed Forces had about 40 3M22 Tsirkon hypersonic anti-ship missiles in service.
"At the same time, the pace of production of these missiles is up to ten per month," the intelligence said.
Russia also has some 400 3M55/3M55M Oniks/Oniks M cruise missiles, producing up to ten missiles per month, 270 3M-14 Kalibr cruise missiles (a production rate of 30-40 per month), and 45 Kh-69 guided aerial missiles (a production rate of 1-3 per month).
