Prosecutor's Office: Russians Attacked Kharkiv With New Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 1, Russia struck Kharkiv with UIGM D30 ammunition, with hits recorded in two districts.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"According to preliminary data, the enemy struck the city with UIGM D30-SN (unified interspecies glider munition, caliber 30 cm)," the post reads.

According to the investigation, the private residential sector of the Kyiv district came under attack.

"At least 10 private households, outbuildings, etc. were damaged," the prosecutor's office said.

A hit in a forest belt was recorded in Shevchenkivskyi district.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov told the United News TV marathon that at least 13 private houses were damaged.

Law enforcement officers launched pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The UIGM D30-SN projectile, a unified interspecies planning munition with a caliber of 30 cm, is quite new, as noted by Defense Express .

As reported, on the afternoon of May 1, Russians launched an air strik on Kharkiv. There were no casualties.