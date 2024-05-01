Additional Restrictions Imposed In 15 Communities Bordering Russia In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy region, the regional military administration (RMA) has introduced additional restrictions in 15 border communities bordering Russia.

According to Ukrinform, the relevant document was published on Facebook by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on May 1.

The document states that additional temporary restrictions of the special regime will be introduced in the communities located in the 5-km border zone of Sumy region near the border with Russia starting from April 22.

In particular, there is a ban on free entry (admission), stay, residence, movement of persons and performance of works not related to the construction, arrangement and maintenance of engineering and fortification structures, fences, border signs, border clearings, communications. Also, if it is not related to emergency and rescue operations, emergency medical care, response to offenses, their prevention, detection and investigation.

It is also prohibited to carry out work not related to the performance of tasks during the preparation and conduct of operations (hostilities) and the protection of the state border, as well as in other cases specified in the Instruction on temporary restrictions within a five-kilometer zone from the state border of Ukraine in the area of responsibility of the Sumy operational and tactical group.

In addition, there is a ban on sowing tall crops, caring for them and harvesting such crops within 500 meters around the fortifications in Sumy region. At the same time, it is allowed to sow, care for and harvest low-growing crops outside certain elements of the fortifications in the Sumy region.

According to the RMA, the restrictions are imposed on the territories subordinated to Konotopska, Okhtyrka, Sumy, and Shostka district state administrations.

It is specified that these are Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska, Druzhbivska, Esmanska, Znob-Novgorodska, Krasnopilska, Mykolaivska (rural), Miropilska, Novoslobidska, Putivlska, Svieska, Seredyno-Budska, Khotynska, Yunakivska, Shalyhinska territorial communities.

As Ukrinform reported, today, May 1, at night and in the morning, Russians fired five times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 30 explosions were recorded. The Shalyhyne, Esman and Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled.

Photo: police of Sumy region