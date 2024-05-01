Infrastructure Damaged: In Addition To Nikopol, Russians Attacked Two Neighboring Communities In One Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 1, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, in addition to Nikopol, the Myrivska and Marhanetska communities suffered from enemy shelling, with damage and destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

"In addition to Nikopol, where people suffered because of the enemy, the Myrivska and Marhanetska communities also suffered from shelling during the day. There were no wounded or killed. But the shells damaged a private house and a power line," Lysak wrote.

According to him, not only a medical facility and houses were damaged in the district center, but also two infrastructure facilities, and a car was destroyed by fire.

In total, the Russians attacked Nikopol with 10 kamikaze drones and attacked with heavy artillery three times during the day. Four people were injured.

As Ukrinform reported, the day before, in the Dnipro region, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district communities five times with artillery and launched three kamikaze drones. Power lines, a shop, a cafe and houses were destroyed.

Photo: Dnipropetrovska RMA