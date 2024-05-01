Number Of Wounded In Zolochiv Rises To Nine As Result Of Russian Air Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of wounded as a result of an enemy air strike on Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region has increased to nine.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The number of wounded has increased to nine people: six civilian men, two women, and an 11-year-old boy," the post reads. Read also:
Air strike on Zolochiv
: number of wounded increases to six, including child
As previously reported, on May 1, Russian occupants shelled the center of Zolochiv village in Kharkiv region with three guided missiles . Two people were killed and six people were reported injured.
Administrative buildings, a bank branch, more than 20 cars, and a private house were damaged in the village. A water tower and power lines were also damaged, and utility companies and power engineers are restoring the networks.
