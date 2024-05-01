Ukrainian Defense Forces Repel 89 Enemy Attacks In Six Sectors In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 89 enemy attacks in six sectors of the front in the past 24 hours, most of them in the Avdiivka direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

In total, 100 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The Ukrainian Air Force struck a command post and seven areas where Russian army personnel were concentrated.

For their part, units of the Ukrainian missile forces hit two enemy targets: one UAV control station and one manpower cluster.

In the past 24 hours, the Russian forces launched two missile attacks, 41 air strikes, and 42 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. The enemy attacks resulted in civilian casualties and injuries, as well as destruction and damage to multi-storey and private buildings and other infrastructure.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia launched another offensive a month earlier, as it is seeking to exploit "a window of opportunity" before all the aid from Ukraine's allies arrives at the front in full.

