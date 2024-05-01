Kuwait Deputy FM Heads Meeting Of Diplomatic, Consular Corps

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah headed a meeting for the council of the diplomatic and consular corps on Wednesday. The meeting took place at the headquarters of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the participation of Assistant Foreign Ministers and members of the council, discussing issues on the session agenda. (end) res

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.