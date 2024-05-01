Pakistan, UK Discuss Bilateral Defense Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 1 (KUNA) -- Pakistanآ's Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir and Chief of the General Staff of UK Army General Sir Patrick Sanders discussed Wednesday measures to further elevate bilateral defense relations, said military.

Pakistan military chief thanked General Patrick Sanders for his services in enhancing bilateral military ties and felicitated General Roland Walker on his nomination as the next Chief of the UK Army, according to Pakistan militaryآ's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Meanwhile, the sixth Pakistan-UK Regional Stabilization Conference started at National Defense University in Islamabad, as both military chiefs addressed the opening session of the conference.

During the Conference, delegations from both sides will exchange perspectives on the global and regional environment and its impact on national security, regional peace and stability.

In connection with the conference, a thirty-member UK delegation led by Standing Joint Force Commander Major General Tom Bateman is visiting Pakistan, said the military. (end)

