Violence Erupts Amid Usterity Protests In France

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 1 (KUNA) -- Acts of violence broke out in France on Wednesday as workers' demonstrations took place across the country, calling for better wages, in coincidence with Labor Day.

Some 917 people were stopped during a protest in Paris due to these acts, BMF channels reported, citing some police sources.

In Nantes city, west of France, violence caused some damage to stores and firing bullets were heard, it added.

Protesters were wearing "black clothes and helmets", and some of them attacked a bank, a supermarket as well as a cloth store, thus police used tear gas, it stated.

In Leon, at least 22 people were arrested on charges of committing acts of violence against police, injuring two police personnel, it noted.

Labor syndicates in France called for staging protests against government austerity policy, in coincidence with marking Labor Day, demanding better wages.

More than 265 marches were announced by labor syndicates across France, as French authorities expected the participation of up to 150,000 people in these protests. (Pick up previous)

