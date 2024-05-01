Undersec. Of National Guard: Jahiz Drill Achieves Goals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- The military drill (Jahiz or Ready) has achieved its goals in terms of preparedness of administrative support units to offer backing to the state's vital agencies perfectly, Undersecretary of National Guard Liet. Gen. Hashem Al-Refaie said on Wednesday.

In a news statement following attending the drill's activities, Al-Refaie said the National Guard is the first support apparatus for all state agencies, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The drill achieved the goals perfectly in terms of dealing with any emergencies and evaluating benefits gained by the trainees, he added.

The drill came in line with a cooperation protocol signed between the State's institutions and ministries, and the National Guard, in implementation of the directives of the political leadership and in accordance with the 2025 guidance document goals, he noted.

He commended those tasked with the drill, and conveyed greetings and appreciation of His Highness the Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Deputy Chief of National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, Assistant for Administrative Support in the National Guard, Major General Engineer Issam Nayef said the drill was implemented over three days during which support was offered through trained teams of some agencies included in the protocol.

He extolled the ability of those teams to carry out missions tasked with in a professional manner, referring that they implemented the measures of safety and security to ensure the success of excercise. (end)

