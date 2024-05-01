Labor March Kicks Off In Athens To Demand Higher Wages, Protest War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) -- Greek laborers protested the ongoing conflict in Gaza and demanded greater salaries during a large-scale demonstration in the city of Athens on Wednesday.According to Reuters, ships remained anchored in Greek ports, and bus and subway services were disrupted in Athens as transport workers took part in a 24-hour strike called by Greece's largest public and private sector labor unions to mark Labor Day.Many protesters who gathered for a peaceful rally in front of the parliament buildings carried Palestinian flags and released balloons into the sky in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, and to "protest the genocide of the Palestinians by the occupation."