Colombia Breaks Diplomatic Relations With Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 1 (Petra) -- Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Wednesday that his country will break diplomatic relations with Israel.
According to AFP, Petro said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a "genocidal."
"Here in front of you, the government of change, of the president of the republic, announces that tomorrow we will break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel...for having a government, for having a president who is genocidal," Petro told cheering crowds in Bogota, who marched to mark International Worker's Day.
MENAFN01052024000117011021ID1108163192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.