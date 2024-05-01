Colombia Breaks Diplomatic Relations With Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) -- Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Wednesday that his country will break diplomatic relations with Israel.According to AFP, Petro said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a "genocidal.""Here in front of you, the government of change, of the president of the republic, announces that tomorrow we will break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel...for having a government, for having a president who is genocidal," Petro told cheering crowds in Bogota, who marched to mark International Worker's Day.