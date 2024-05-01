Israeli Shelling Targeting Central Gaza Kills 3 Palestinians

Gaza, May 1 (Petra) -- Three Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday evening in an Israeli shelling targeting Al-Zahraa city, north of the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.On the other hand, the occupation forces bombed with artillery shells the eastern areas of Deir al-Balah in the center of the Gaza Strip.

