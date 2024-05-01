Digital Economy Minister Meets Arab Parliament Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) -- Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh met on Wednesday with Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Al-Asomi and his accompanying delegation from the Arab Parliament's High Level Parliamentary Working Group for Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation on the sidelines of the group's regular meeting at its permanent headquarters in the Kingdom.According to a ministry statement, Hanandeh briefed the group on key programs and initiatives that the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship is working on in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurship as part of its strategic plans in these fields.He emphasized the importance of the role of the high-level working group for technology, innovation, and digital transformation in serving joint Arab action by creating a comprehensive legal and institutional system within which the safe and sustainable employment of science and technology in Arab parliaments is achieved.He also stressed the ministry's endeavor to cooperate with the Arab Parliament and provide expertise and digital transformation programs that contribute to reaching an e-Arab Parliament that advances parliamentary work.For his part, Al-Asomi noted Jordan's great status among the Arab people and its leading role in serving and promoting the joint Arab action journey.The head of the high-level parliamentary working group for technology, innovation and digital transformation, MP Khaled Abu Hassan, explained that the group seeks to build bridges of cooperation and coordination between Arab parliaments in the field of science and technology and to study successful models of digital transformation for Arab parliaments and disseminate them to other parliaments to benefit from and advance their work.