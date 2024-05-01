Mutah University President, Iraqi Cultural Attaché Talk Cooperaton

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak, May 1 (Petra) -- The President of Mutah University, Salama Al-Naimat, received on Wednesday the Iraqi Cultural Attaché, Khairuddin Amin, and the accompanying delegation for a discussion on ways of academic and cultural cooperation between Mutah University and Iraqi higher education institutions.According to a university statement, Al-Naimat emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two sides in alignment with the level of relations between the two countries, pointing out the university's keenness to deepen its scientific and research relations with local and international universities, and joint cooperation in various fields, to include scientific visits and exchange of expertise in a way that serves the educational process at the university.Al-Naimat expressed the university's pride in embracing many students from various brotherly and friendly countries, including Iraqi students, to whom the university gives care and attention.In turn, the Iraqi cultural attaché expressed appreciation for the university's efforts and its interest in students and their care, which reflects on the university's academic reputation and excellence.During his visit to the university, the Iraqi cultural attaché met with Iraqi students, emphasizing the role of the attaché and its keenness to support students and follow them academically, socially, and culturally.He added that the attaché follows up on the participation of students in the scientific and practical programs of Jordanian universities, calling on students to transfer the experiences they gain from studying and practical application in Jordan to their country, Iraq. He also inspected the university's various acilities, expressing his admiration for the development and modernization they has achieved.