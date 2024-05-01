Aid Trucks Sent To Gaza In April Under Threshold To Meet Humanitarian Needs, Official Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 1 (Petra) -- Some 4,887 aid trucks entered Gaza in April, 1,166 through the Rafah crossing with Egypt and 3,721 through the Israeli-controlled Karem Abu Salem crossing.According to a statement, the government media office in Gaza said the average daily aid trucks reached 163 trucks, which is much below the threshold to meet the humanitarian needs in the embattled enclave, especially in northern Gaza.The statement adds that eight per cent of the trucks were sent to the northern regions, where over 700,000 people living there are at risk of a food security crisis, warning that the aid allocated to north Gaza "cannot meet their various food and life needs."The media office called for the permanent opening of all crossings into Gaza and upping the number of daily aid trucks to at least 1,000 to overcome the effects of the food crisis that is afflicting the centre and south of the enclave and to end the famine and lack of food security in the north.It condemned Israel's practices of restricting the work of relief institutions, targeting their crews and preventing them from working and controlling the quantities of food that reach the Palestinian people, accusing the Israeli authorities of trying to keep Gazans below the levels of food security.