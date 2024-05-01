DEF, TVSDC Launch Program To Finance Jordan's Youth Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) - Attended by Minister of Labor, Nadia Rawabdeh, Development and Employment Fund (DEF) and Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission (TVSDC) on Wednesday signed a joint agreement to launch "Skills Employment" Program for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for youth in the Kingdom's vocational and technical sectors.Speaking at the signing ceremony, DEF Director General, Mansour Wreikat, said the program is a joint financing program to support youth's SMEs, pointing out that the fund's vision aims to motivate youth, especially job seekers, to launch their own enterprises.Wreikat stated that the program motivates youth to establish their projects in the professional and technical sectors, adding that it provides interest-free loans to young borrowers up a maximum value of JD15,000.For this purpose, he noted the fund is ready to receive financing requests at its branches countrywide.Meanwhile, TVSDC head, Dr. Raghda Faouri, said the agreement provides funding for youth, who have the commission's "professional practice" certificate to establish their own projects.