Irbid: Ministry Of Labor Received, Solved 962 Complaints In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, May 1 (Petra) - Ministry of Labor received and solved 962 complaints via Himaya (Protection) platform in northern Irbid governorate during past year, Media Spokesperson for Ministry of Labor, Mohammad Zyoud, announced.In remarks to "Petra" Wednesday, he said the ministry also received and addressed a total of 183 labor complaints through the platform during the first three months of 2024 in Irbid governorate.The platform's labor complaints dealt with forced worker resignation without pay, claims for annual leave allowance or vacation deduction, grievances over official holiday dues, termination of services, employee suspension, wage reduction and failure to provide a copy of the employment contract and minimum wage cases.Zyoud said the ministry receives all labor complaints on Himaya platform, which are processed according to their type, adding that the labor inspector contacts the worker and the employer to verify details.If the employer does not respond to official procedures, he said a violation ticket is issued against his/her establishment to collect the complaining worker's labor rights provided that the case checks out to be true and is within the ministry's jurisdiction.