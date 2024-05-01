QNB Unveils Qatar's First Open Banking API For Corporate Clients

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, is proud to announce the launch of Qatar's first Open Banking API (Application Programming Interface) services, specifically tailored for its corporate clients.

This innovative service marks a significant milestone as the latest addition to the bank's robust arsenal of digital solutions, providing the market with a unique, cutting-edge solution that is set to revolutionize corporate banking. Khalid Ahmed Al Sada, QNB Group Senior Executive Vice President, Corporate and Institutional Banking, stated,“Our goal is to enrich our corporate bank e-channels with Beyond Banking Value-Added services. We strongly believe that with the arrival of Open Banking a new digital collaborative financial ecosystem started to emerge globally, where banks together with their new partners can unlock further synergies and drive innovation faster.”

With QNB's open banking APIs, companies now have the ability to interact directly with the bank through API calls, covering a broad spectrum of services from transaction initiation to service and information requests. This capability allows companies to rely on personalized and proprietary internal platforms and processes while fully utilizing the bank's capabilities to meet their banking services and needs.

It grants companies unprecedented flexibility in dealing with the bank in a manner that suits their specific circumstances.

“The ultimate goal of Open Banking is to increase efficiency, enrich functionality and elevate the user experience to the next level, by adopting our open banking APIs, our clients are not just accessing financial services; they are becoming part of a transformative movement that redefines the possibilities of corporate banking”, Al Sada added.

This revolutionary service is now available to all corporate clients and service providers, both in Qatar and at all QNB branches globally leading the way in transforming the financial services landscape, ensuring clients enjoy enhanced efficiency, enriched functionality, and an elevated user experience.

Through QNB's subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group's presence spans more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.

The total number of employees is 30,000, operating from approximately 900 locations, with an ATM network of 5000 machines.