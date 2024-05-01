Qatar A Leader In EV Charging Infrastructure

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. As part of its ambitious goals under National Vision 2030, the country has embraced vast potential of connected, autonomous and electric vehicle technologies, providing the environment, facilities and investment needed to become one of the world's leading destinations for advanced mobility.

The Autonomous e-Mobility Forum hosted by the Ministry of Transport and organised by Just Us and Otto Marketing at QNCC, yesterday explored the future of autonomous electric mobility, bringing together experts and stakeholders for insightful discussions and demonstrations.

The Qatari government has been proactive in promoting EV adoption, evident through initiatives taken. The country's robust policy frameworks and consumer willingness are setting the stage for a transformative shift towards electric mobility.

With continued focus and investment, Qatar is well-positioned to meet its national vision 2030 and set a benchmark for sustainable innovation in the region.

Ahmed Samir Elbermbali, Managing Director Mena, CharIN (a leading association for e-mobility and EV charging) delivered the keynote speech on topic entitled 'Global Electrification Trends' and shed light on on empowering the next level of e-mobility.

Ahmed explained that governments in leading auto markets are accelerating Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEV) transition through targeted action in five key policy areas.“Firstly, we started to see governments phasing out targets for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by setting a very clear vision on when the phase out will happen, how it will happen and what is the role of the private sector versus the government in the transition."

The second measure that“we started to see is binding regulations for introducing new models and that by default would increase uptake of EVs. The third one, which is important is the financial incentives and we have seen in different markets, especially in Europe and the US, financial incentives have a very clear and glowing target.”

The fourth is the deployment of the charging infrastructure to maximise consumer convenience and“we have seen Qatar as a leader in this and also other countries in the region as well.

The governments have a role to achieve the deployment of infrastructure. The fifth is consumer awareness / fleet purchase requirements and that creates the demand that the investors need to invest sustainability and more infrastructure to introduce more EV's.” He further said, more than 20 governments have announced 100 percent phase-out targets for new sales of ICE cars, vans, and light trucks over the next decade. Europe will be the first region in the world with 100 percent CO2 reduction target for new cars and vans registered from 2035 onwards.

The forum also witnessed several panel discussions on numerous topics such as designing smart cities, empowering the acceleration of innovation in autonomous mobility, and balancing mobility, energy, and environment, in addition to introducing the first ecofriendly trucks in Qatar.