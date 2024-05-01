Apple To Fix Problem Of Stopping Alarms On Iphones

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Apple revealed that it is working to fix the problem of alarm clocks stopping on iPhones, as it is aware of the problem, and is working hard to fix it.

Many reports and complaints from iPhone users have spread over the past weeks across social media platforms and Apple's technical support forum regarding a problem in the operating system, which causes alarms to stop on their own without emitting an alert sound. This problem has caused dissatisfaction among users, as it leads to a delay in waking up, and missing work and other important appointments, especially with many users relying on alarm sounds.

Some users reported that the problem is related to the "Attention Aware" feature found in iPhones. This feature automatically lowers the volume of alerts if users are looking at their device. Some users say that disabling the "Attention Aware" feature may solve the problem. Indeed, this feature does not worke properly; as it reduces the volume of alarms even when the user is asleep.

Apple advises that if users need to disable this feature, they can go to the Settings application, click on the (Face ID) and passcode option, then turn it off. (QNA