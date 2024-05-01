Al Sadd Sign Xeka To Replace Torres

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd yesterday announced the signing of Portuguese midfielder Miguel Ângelo known as Xeka (pictured).

The 29-year-old will replace injured Guilherme Torres.

Xeka, who represented Portugal at U20 level, had stints with several clubs including French side Lille. The midfielder last played for Rennes.

Brazilian midfielder Torres suffered an injury during the recent Expo Stars League match against Al Shamal.

He underwent medical examinations which confirmed a fracture in his ankle, ruling him out for the remaining season, Al Sadd said in a statement yesterday.

Al Sadd, who sealed the Expo Stars League title recently, are eyeing a treble this season, as they aim for triumphs in the Qatar Cup and Amir Cup tournaments. They will clash with Al Wakrah in the semi-final of Qatar Cup today.