AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Success Testament To Country's Sporting Infrastructure

Doha: Qatar's world-class infrastructure was on display once again during the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024.

The biennial tournament acts the continent's Olympic qualifier with the top three teams qualifying automatically to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

A total of 32 matches were played across 4 stadiums in a matter of 18 days.

This is the second time that Qatar hosts the competition, having previously organized it in 2016.

“We chose the four venues for the tournament based on discussions with the Asian Football Confederation,” said Eng. Abdulla Al Fehani, Executive Director of Venues and Technical Services at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Local Organizing Committee (LOC).

“We looked at different criteria including capacity, and proximity to training grounds, transportation and places of accommodation.”

This is the first time that the AFC U23 Asian Cup is being played on FIFA World Cup stadiums.

Al Janoub and Khalifa International stadiums were joined by Hamad Bin Jassim and Abdullah Bin Khalifa in hosting matches.

All four venues were connected by a modern transportation network, including roads and a robust public transportation system.

The selected stadiums offered an exceptional fan experience, including seating options for disabled fans.

Media centers were also made available at every venue, with participating teams taking advantage of a number of training clusters throughout Qatar.

“This tournament reaffirms Qatar's position as a global leader in hosting mega-sporting events,” added Al Fehani.

“With two out of the four stadiums used in the tournament previously hosting matches during Qatar 2022, the competition showcased the direct legacy left behind by the World Cup.”

Qatar's compact nature meant that athletes, spectators and visiting journalists were able to stay in one place of accommodation throughout the entire tournament.

Schedule permitting, fans were also able to attend more than one match a day.

A total of 16 teams took part in the tournament, bringing together some of Asia's brightest young stars.

“The under-23 Asian Cup also highlighted the human legacy created by hosting major tournaments including the World Cup and Asian Cup,” added Al Fehani.

“Qatar is able to host any mega-sporting event in the future, whether it is a football tournament or in any other sport. This is a journey that began with the 2006 Asian Games and one that will continue long into the future.”

Most recently, FIFA announced that Qatar will host the next five editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 comes only months after Qatar hosted the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which saw the host country lift the trophy for a second time in a row.