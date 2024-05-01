Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launches 350Th Global Showroom In Illinois

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with an annual turnover of $6.2bn and retail presence of 350 showrooms across 13 countries, has just unveiled its 4th showroom in the USA at Naperville, Illinois. This brings the global jewellery brand's showroom count globally to 350, with 5 showrooms in North America. Malabar Gold & Diamonds currently has an extensive retail presence across the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, India, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, KSA, Malaysia & Singapore.

The new showroom was inaugurated by H E Somnath Ghosh, Consul General of India in Chicago in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Rakesh Patel of Patel brothers, Joseph Eapen, President of North America operations of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, community leaders, representatives from government and other authorities, management team members from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, customers and well-wishers.

“The launch of Malabar Gold & Diamonds' 350th Global showroom in the USA is a proud occasion for us as it signifies the growing footprint of our brand in the international jewellery arena. Located in the city of Naperville, this showroom will undoubtedly bring the best of what we have to offer in terms of both jewellery & experience. Our unwavering commitment to offering every customer complete transparency and an exceptional jewellery shopping experience has propelled us to being one of the most preferred jewellery retailers in the USA and all the other regions in which we operate. On behalf of Malabar Group, I would like to convey my sincere gratitude to all our customers, management team members, shareholders and other stakeholders for their contributions in making this occasion truly significant.”, commented the Chairman of Malabar Group, M.P Ahammed.

“The USA is one of the largest jewellery markets in the world in terms of both buying power and population, and I am very excited to launch our 4th showroom in the country. The large segment of the Indian subcontinental diaspora in the USA is an opportunity for us to expand our offerings to a base of consumers who truly appreciate the artistry of Indian jewellery. Our future initiatives in North America include expansion into Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Tampa & Virginia in the USA and in Canada, we have plans covering British Columbia & Alberta”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Offering an exclusive jewellery shopping experience to the plethora of jewellery lovers in Illinois, the new showroom is equipped with a customized jewellery designing facility, presenting customers with the option to design their own jewellery with the assistance of Malabar Gold & Diamonds' expert designers and craftsmen.

Abdul Salam K.P, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group, commented:“With 5 showrooms in the region, Malabar Gold & Diamonds' success in North America speaks volumes about the growing demand for Indian-made jewellery in the western hemisphere. Aligning with the motto of 'Make in India; Market to the world', the heights to which our brand has grown in the international jewellery arena is perfectly encapsulated by Malabar Gold & Diamonds being the highest-ranked Indian jewellery retailer in the Global Powers of Luxury Goods 2023 report published by Deloitte recently”.